The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says that Dolly Parton's nomination for the Class of 2022 still stands, despite her wish to withdraw herself from consideration.

The Hall of Fame issued a statement on Thursday (March 17), clarifying that Parton is still among the nominees who are under consideration for induction in 2022 after a statement from the country icon in which she said she did not feel she had earned the honor.

The Hall's statement reads:

All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world. From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered. Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony. We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. -The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation

Parton's name was among the nominees announced on Feb. 2, who also included Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Parton graciously declined the honor in a statement via social media on March 14, writing, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right."

"I really do not want votes to be split because of me," Parton added.

The 76-year-old entertainment icon has certainly kept a busy schedule so far in 2022. On March 7, she hosted and performed at the 2022 ACM Awards in Las Vegas, and also released a book called Run, Rose, Run with author James Patterson. She also appeared in a Super Bowl ad in January.

