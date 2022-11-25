She’s Got a Way With Words: Dolly Parton’s Best Quotes

Dolly Parton is one of the most easily recognized country artists in the world, and while she may be most well-known for her voice and her one-of-a-kind looks, her fans have always been drawn to her spirit. One of Parton's best qualities is her positive outlook.

It's rare that Parton is caught without a smile on her face, and that energy radiates into her music, her movies and even her Twitter account, where the singer actively shares her worlds of wisdom, often with the accompanying #Dollyism hashtag. The music icon is filled with great advice on living your best life -- from not judging others to working toward your dreams -- but she's also issued a few zingers, especially when it comes to bashing her favorite music genre.

Click through the photo gallery below to read some of Parton's best "Dollyisms." They're sure to bring a smile to your face:

WATCH: 11 Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments