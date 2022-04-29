Dolly Parton Pivots on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton says she now has a better understanding of why multi-genre artists like herself are eligible for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. During a recent interview, she said if she's voted in as a member of the Class of 2022, she'll accept.

That's a pivot from a position shared six weeks ago, when she told fans on social media she would "respectfully bow out" of consideration, believing she had not earned the right and didn't want to split the votes. The problem was, ballots for 2022 had already been sent out when she made those remarks. In a follow-up, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reaffirmed her nomination, saying, "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture."

During an interview on NPR's Morning Edition, the 76-year-old addressed the possibility of being inducted. "Well, I'll accept gracefully," she says. "And I'll accept it because the fans vote."

In addition to Parton, nominees for the 2022 Rock Hall class include Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick. Inductees will be announced in May.

"When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. And I have found out lately that is not necessarily that ... I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously there's more to it than that," Parton adds.

Few of her peers will object to her nomination. When asked if he thought Parton was deserving, Jason Aldean didn't hesitate. "I think Dolly Parton belongs in every Hall of Fame," he tells ToC Nights host Evan Paul. "She's obviously one of the biggest icons of our format, written songs like 'I Will Always Love You' and those kind of things that went on to be huge hits. I absolutely think if they want her in there and think she's deserving, I absolutely think she is."

That conversation considered another scenario. Do rock bands like the Eagles belong in the Country Music Hall of Fame? See his response below.

