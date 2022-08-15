On Jan. 14, 1946, a star was born: Dolly Rebecca Parton. The fourth of 12 children, the future country icon grew up in East Tennessee's Smoky Mountains, showing a strong interest in and talent for music at a young age.

Parton's first Grand Ole Opry performance came at age 13. Her sights were set on Music City, and the day after graduating from high school, she moved to Nashville. It would prove to be a wise decision; the world needed to know Dolly Parton.

In her decades in the music industry, Parton has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame (1999); released hits such as "I Will Always Love You," "Jolene" and "9 to 5;" accumulated 25 RIAA-certified albums (gold, platinum and multi-platinum); celebrated 25 No. 1 songs; and earned nine Grammys (and dozens more nominations), 10 CMA Awards (including Entertainer of the Year) and countless other honors. Her talents are varied, as shown by her ability to garner nominations at the Academy Awards, Tony Awards and Emmy Awards as well.

Parton's a legend in entertainment, and her fanbase wraps around the world -- and for good reason. Whether she's onscreen or onstage, the barely-five-foot-tall woman is bigger than life itself, with a heart of gold to match.

