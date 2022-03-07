Kelsea Ballerini took the stage alongside Dolly Parton for a very special performance at the 2022 ACM Awards. The pair joined forces on Monday night (March 7) for "Big Dreams and Faded Jeans," a track from Parton's new album Run, Rose, Run.

And make no mistake, these two were meant to share the stage together. Donning some sweet denim and blond 'dos, the two country music powerhouses exchanged verses to the sweet song that speaks of dreaming big dreams in small towns. But sometimes, those dreams will lead you to the ACM Awards stage, just like they did for Parton and Ballerini. As soon as the song concluded, Ballerini looked nothing short of elated, turning to bow to the rhinestoned legend.

Parton hosted the show with the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Ballerini earned one 2022 ACM nomination in the Music Event of the Year category for "Half of My Hometown," her hit collaboration with Kenny Chesney.

The 2022 ACM Awards took place at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium and streamed live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. This year's event marked the first time that the ceremony aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network.