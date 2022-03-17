Dolly Parton Sheds More Light on Why She Opted Out of Her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nod

On Monday (March 14), Dolly Parton officially pulled herself out of the running for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, explaining in a social media post that she doesn't feel she has yet "earned that right," but stating that the nomination has left her feeling inspired to "put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future."

Parton expounded a little bit on her decision to opt out of Hall of Fame inclusion during an appearance on Fox News Channels' Fox and Friends, where she appeared alongside her Run, Rose, Run co-author James Patterson. During the interview, the country icon explains that her nomination to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame felt a little "out of place," since she doesn't feel like her musical catalog extends to the rock world.

"I didn't feel exactly right about [being nominated] because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America, I just feel like that's more for the people in rock music," the singer notes.

Since Parton announced her decision to withdraw from consideration, many have voiced their objections, pointing out that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has honored plenty of artists in the past who fall outside the umbrage of rock music, per se. Parton os not the first country star to be considered, either — Johnny Cash was inducted in 1992; his influence undeniably extends past the borders of the country genre, but so does Parton's. Brenda Lee, Bill Monroe, Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, Hank Williams and Chet Atkins are all Rock Hall of Famers, as are numerous cross-genre artists who have or had a foot in country music.

That argument has made its way to Parton since she declined her nomination: "I've been educated since then, saying that [the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame] is more than [just for people in rock music], but I didn't still feel right about it," she continues.

"It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame," Parton reasons. "That just felt a little out of place for me."

On the other hand, some have applauded her decision to withdraw from Hall of Fame consideration — among them her fellow nominee Richie Faulkner, guitarist for Judas Priest.

"I think she recognizes her brand, and it didn’t necessarily fit into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And I think it raises questions to what the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s brand is, as well," Faulkner reflects on an episode of the podcast Rock of Nations With Dave Kinchen (quote via Variety).

Parton, who's already a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, was one of 17 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Other nominated acts include Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Eminem, Lionel Richie and many more.

See Dolly Parton's Longtime Nashville Home Dolly Parton and Carl Dean owned this 4,795 square-foot residence in Nashville from 1980 until 1996. While it's not the lavish mansion one might expect one of the biggest country stars of all time to have lived in, it's a beautiful home that's also a one-of-a-kind piece of country music history.

Built in 1941. the house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and the wooded, 2.4-acre property also features a detached storage building. Amenities in the stucco home also include an eat-in kitchen, carport, covered porch and patio, deck, a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, a great room large enough for plenty of games and entertainment and dual heating and cooling units.

