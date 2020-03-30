Dolly Parton: Coronavirus Scare Is a Chance to Learn God’s Lesson

Dolly Parton is sending fans an uplifting message of faith and reassurance as she shelters in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The country legend says she believes this moment is a test from God.

Standing at the bottom of a short staircase just inside her home, Parton begins her video by turning a simple sentence into a country tune. "Climbing the stairway to heaven, because this virus has scared the H-E-L-L out of out us," she says, smiling and wearing a tailored, blue denim top.

“I’m not making light out of the situation," she says, continuing. "Well, maybe I am, because it’s the light, I believe, that’s gonna dissolve the situation. I think God is in this, I really do. I think he’s trying to hold us up to the light so we can see ourselves and see each other through the eyes of love. And I hope we learn that lesson."

The 74-year-old says she believes we'll be better people once the coronavirus passes, and she's trying to keep a positive attitude. "So just keep the faith, don’t be too scared. It’s gonna be alright, God loves us," Parton says in closing.

WATCH: Dolly Parton Reacts to Kenny Rogers's Death:

The message comes with all smiles, just five days after a video message to fans where she tearfully mourned the death of her friend, Kenny Rogers. Parton sat on her piano for that social media moment. One result of shelter-in-place has been getting a look at the inside of many country stars' homes, even the parts you're not used to seeing them living in.

Parton is fairly private, rarely giving fans or media access to her home. Yet in this video we can tell she has a swimming pool and country-chic taste. There's nothing grandiose about the home (at least in this short look), except for maybe the bathroom door, which hangs on sliding rails.