When you hear the phrase "women in country music," you probably think first of a handful of famous ladies: Loretta. Reba. Tammy. And, of course, the one and only Dolly Parton.

The beloved East Tennessee native has been a mainstay in country music for decades upon decades; as such, she's also been a CMA Awards staple. The singer was first nominated for a CMA in 1968; she's been nominated a total of 45 times.

Having spent more than 50 years in the country music spotlight, Parton has also had a lot of time to serve up some iconic looks at the show. From bedazzled jeans to sexy mini dresses, she's pretty much worn it all. Here are a few of her best CMA fashion moments:

See Dolly Parton’s Very Dolly CMA Awards Looks Through the Years Take a look back at Dolly Parton's best looks from the CMA Awards.

The 2022 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 and will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC and via live stream on Hulu beginning at 8PM ET. The 56th annual ceremony will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2022 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter and Instagram.

Test Your CMA Awards Knowledge!