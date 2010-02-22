Dolly Parton: Celebrity Marriages Will ‘Never Work’

Dolly Parton, happily married since the age of 20 to retired asphalt-paving contractor Carl Dean, says she knows why her marriage works -- and why most celebrity marriages don't. The secret, she says, is only having one famous person in the marriage.

"Aren't Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] meant to be having problems?" she asks, according to Canadian entertainment site, Canoe. "And Madonna and her husband Guy [Ritchie] didn't last long. There are so many break-ups that the names pass me by, but it makes me think: if you want to escape the spotlight, why marry another famous person? It's never going to work. You're either in competition or your priorities are different. Your schedules will always clash, so you never see each other."

With no mention of country music's successful dual-celebrity partnerships -- like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill or Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Dolly credits the longevity of her marriage to her husband staying far away from the spotlight.

"My husband is a homebody and has nothing to do with this celebrity world," says the country icon. "We've been married for 44 years and have worked so well together because we're not in the same business. I met my husband before I became a star, and he doesn't care about any of it. If I'd married someone in the same business, it would have never lasted."

The country icon has been promoting her latest project -- a CD/DVD set, 'Live From London.'