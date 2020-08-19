Dierks Bentley’s Self-Titled Debut Album: All of the Tracks, Ranked

When Dierks Bentley crashed into the country music scene with his eponymous debut album on Aug. 19, 2003, he brought a youthful and mischievous energy that stood in contrast to the heavy-hitters of the moment. In the genre's rich, booming culture of early 2000s, dominated by talents such as Toby Keith and Brooks & Dunn, Bentley found himself rising to the surface with his debut single, "What Was I Thinkin'," his first No. 1, that gave everybody a run for their money.

Right out of the gate, the curly haired Arizona native was a force to be reckoned with, and after nearly two decades, he still is. Bentley is a writer on 11 of the 13 track on his self-titled debut album; from the rowdy single "How Am I Doin'" to the somber reflection "My Last Name," Bentley gave fans a taste of his talent and versatility from the very beginning, offering up bittersweet ballads and heel-stomping tunes.

To celebrate the 16-year anniversary of the release of Dierks Bentley, The Boot has ranked each of the album's tracks, down to the top single off the album that launched the artist into country stardom. Read on to see how they all stack up.