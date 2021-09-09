“I always have this lingering urge to drop out of society as we know it: to disappear, simplify and disconnect from the modern apparatus and just be with my family," explains singer and songwriter Dave Hause. It's a dream he tries to sell to his loved ones in his new song "Hanalei," premiering exclusively on The Boot.

"For now, we could stay here, far from the powerline hum / For now we could lay here, let the sand cook our skin in the sun," Hause sings. "In Hanalei we could stay / We could sell anything that isn't nailed down ... We could say the hell with forever and be here together right now."

As "Hanalei" suggests and Hause notes, his desire to go off the grid "is most acute when I'm traveling, specifically in Hawaii." The song is named for a small town on the northern shore of the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

"Hanalei" is one of 10 songs on Hause's forthcoming new album, Blood Harmony, which is set for release on Oct. 22. It's his fifth solo full-length, following 2019's Kick, and was produced by singer-songwriter Will Hoge. The pair worked with Garry W. Tallent of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band; Sadler Vaden, solo artist and member of Jason Isbell's 400 Unit; and musicians who play with Carrie Underwood (Tom Bukovac), Chris Stapleton (Mike Webb), Sheryl Crow (Jen Gunderman) and more.

Also featured on the project, as both a musician and songwriter, is Hause's younger brother, Tim Hause. The artist says the record's title "[is] really specific to how Tim and I have decided to work over the years" — they're longtime co-writers and musical collaborators, and worked on this project's songs via weekly Zoom sessions.

Blood Harmony is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Fans can keep up with Hause at DaveHause.com.