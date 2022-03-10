Remembering Daryle Singletary: Revisit 15 of His Best Songs

Born March 10, 1971, Daryle Singletary kicked off his country music career after moving to Nashville in the early 1990s. He got his big break after Randy Travis listened to a demo tape recorded by Singletary. Travis decided to record the song himself years later, but was so impressed with Singletary's talents at the time that he recommended him to his own management team. That relationship eventually led to a record deal with Giant Records, who released Singletary's self-titled debut album in 1995. That record, which was co-produced by Travis, spawned two Top 5 hits on the country charts.

Singletary released two more albums before the year 2000, snagging another No. 2 hit along with a handful of other Top 40 singles. After signing a new label deal, the Georgia native found success with two cover songs - one modern pop hit and one beloved classic country tune. Although he never found the same success in country radio as he did during the 1990s, Singletary stayed active in the country music scene. He regularly collaborated with established country legends and fellow new artists from the time, including a full album with Rhonda Vincent in 2017. He performed at CMA Fest 2017's Forever Country stage, alongside fellow 90s country hitmakers Doug Supernaw, Lari White, Mark Wills and Darryl Worley.

On Feb. 12, 2018, Singletary died unexpectedly at his home in Lebanon, Tenn. from a blood clot. He was 46 years old.

Singletary was known for his deep, soulful voice that often echoed greats from country's past, from Keith Whitley to Conway Twitty. His bright, warm personality shined both on stage and off, earning him a long and dedicated fan base who supported him through a career spanning eight studio albums and twenty-three years.

Although Singletary's life and career were cut far too short, his legacy lives on through his impressive catalog of music. Here are 15 Daryle Singletary songs that showcase his incredible talents as a country singer-songwriter.