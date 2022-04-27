Darius Rucker is bringing a new festival to his hometown of Charleston, S.C. He'll host the 2022 Riverfront Revival festival October 8 through October 9.

The two-day festival will be headlined by Rucker, himself, and he'll be joined by a cast of country and rock artists, including Brothers Osborne, Jimmie Allen, Trampled by Turtles and Charley Crockett. Radney Foster, Lauren Jenkins, Wild Rivers, Larry Fleet and more. The festival will take place at Riverfront Park in North Charleston, and visitors can also enjoy food, drinks, art and other cultural activities.

"Anyone who knows me knows how much I love Charleston," Rucker notes in a press release. "For years now, I’ve had this bucket list dream of bringing together a bunch of friends to perform in a way that also showcases this incredible city and all it has to offer. I can’t wait to see it become a reality this fall — and I hope the fans are as excited as we are!"

In addition to providing a weekend of music in Charleston, Rucker's Riverfront Revival festival will give back to the Medical University of South Carolina — a cause close to the singer's heart due to his late mother's employment there as a nurse. With each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to MUSC Arts in Healing program, which aims to "identify, explore and transform emotional, psychological, physical and spiritual difficulties through Clinical Art and Music Therapy."

Rucker is partnering with SRE Entertainment for the event, and the festival is presented by Discover South Carolina. Tickets will be available at RiverfrontRevival.com, with the exclusive Rucker fan pre-sale beginning May 2, the Riverfront Revival pre-sale on May 3 and the general admission sale starting May 4. General admission passes begin at $124.50 person with VIP passes available for $399.50 per person.