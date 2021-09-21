WATCH: Danny Paisley’s ‘Date With an Angel’ Music Video Tells a Love Story Through the Ages [Exclusive Premiere]

Danny Paisley's "Date With an Angel" music video tells a love story through the ages. The bluegrass musician is premiering the new clip exclusively with The Boot; press play below to watch.

Both Paisley and his son Ryan star in the "Date With an Angel" video. The clip sweetly shows the passage of time in a relationship, but in an understated way that leaves the focus on the song's lyrics.

""Date With an Angel" chronicles an enduring love story that withstands the tests of time," Paisley says of the song. "Brink Brinkman penned a courtship second only to the greatest romance novels and movies in recent history. I knew the moment I heard it that I wanted to record it."

"Date With an Angel" comes from Paisley's newest album, Bluegrass Troubadour, released in April via Pinecastle Records. Paisley is the reigning International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Male Vocalist of the Year — an award he also won in 2016 and is nominated for again this year.

Paisley plays with the band the Southern Grass, co-founded as Ted Lundy, Bob Paisley and the Southern Mountain Boys by his father, Bob Paisley, who died in 2004. Danny's son Ryan is a current member of Southern Grass, as well as the late Ted Lundy's sons, T.J. and Bobby, and Mark Delaney. The band have been nominated at the IBMA Awards more than a dozen times.

Fans can keep up with Paisley at DannyPaisley.com.

