Danielle Bradbery Is ‘Being Very Open’ When It Comes to Her New Music

Country singer and The Voice champion Danielle Bradbery has good news to share with fans who have been waiting patiently for a new album. During a red carpet appearance for the 2019 NASCAR Awards, The Boot spoke with the 23-year-old singer about her upcoming follow-up to 2017's I Don't Believe We've Met.

"I'm doing a little bit of everything right now," Bradbery explains. "I'm writing and I'm listening to outside songs as well. I'm being very open this time. I'm tracking vocals on some song so we can have a little bit to release while we're working on other stuff ... so there's a lot going on.

"I know fans are waiting since it's been two years since my last record," she adds, "so I'm getting impatient too."

When it comes to what fans can expect to hear musically, Bradbery says she's hoping that she can channel some inspiration from a few artists she's had on repeat recently. "On the country side of things, Kacey Musgraves has been a huge inspiration for me," she notes. "Maren Morris has been as well. They are both so open to being more than country. I also love the R&B artist H.E.R., because I love her honesty."

Bradbery hopes that her eclectic mix of favorite artists will help inspire the sound for her latest record, although she's still nailing down what exactly that sound will ... well, sound like. "I love all different types of music, and I think that can be tough sometimes as an artist, because you're influenced by so many different sounds ... but I like that," she confesses.

While she's busy working on a new blend of music for her next record, Bradbery has also been trying her hand at other new creative endeavors: In late 2019, she released the pop-fueled track "Blackout" for the latest film adaption of Charlie's Angels. Bradbery says that getting to create something special for such a well-known and beloved brand was a highlight of her career so far.

"It was a surreal moment," Bradbery admits. "I've never done anything for a movie before, and for Charlie's Angels to be my first is crazy. It was a wonderful experience."

