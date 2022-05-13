Dan Smyers, one half of the country duo Dan + Shay, married his longtime sweetheart, Abby Law, on May 13, 2017. The two are one of country music's sweetest romances, and it's not just puppy love.

After a three-and-a-half-year courtship, Smyers proposed to Law on a Waikiki, Hawaii, beach in November of 2016. The couple tied the knot six months later, and as a testament to their mutual adoration, Smyers says that the time between the engagement and the wedding was anything but awkward.

"Everybody’s story is different, everybody’s timeline is different," he told People prior to their Nashville wedding, "but by the time we got engaged, we were so familiar with each other that there wasn’t anything foreign or scary."

Law has never been bashful about her deep-rooted affection for Smyers, either: After their Hawaii engagement, she posted that she couldn't be happier.

"There are few words to fully convey this feeling of complete happiness," Law wrote on Instagram at the time. "Daniel Smyers, knowing and loving you has been the most rewarding part of my life thus far, and continuing our journey together as your wife will be an honor. I love you so much my heart could explode!!!"

Music City, Smyers says, is where his and Law's romance bloomed. The couple met in 2013 at an animal rescue center and "built [their] love story in Nashville," Smyers shared before the big day.

The two share much in common: Both are vegetarians and devoutly committed to animal rescue causes; in fact, they included the Nashville-area Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in their wedding registry so guests could donate in lieu of gifts, and Smyers' Instagram photo posted after their engagement promised a lifetime of dog-rescuing to his love.

The couple's three canine "children," Chief, Joy and Ghost (all rescues), played roles in their wedding ceremony, as did Smyers' musical partner, Shay Mooney. After the wedding, the couple share the above photo with the four-legged members of their entourage.

"Wouldn't have been our wedding without the most important members of the wedding party (sorry friends, we love you too)," Law posted, followed by a shout-out to her one-and-only, after the ceremony: "The father to our canines. The keeper of my heart. The hardest working man I know. My best friend. My partner. My husband. Thank you for making my dreams come true and choosing me to walk beside you in this life."

It's safe to say this relationship has gone to the dogs -- in the best way possible!