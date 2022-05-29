Dan + Shay Wrote a Song to Express Their Kenny Chesney Fandom While on His Tour

Dan + Shay are lifelong fans of Kenny Chesney: They grew up going to his summer tours, and now, in a full-circle moment, they're his opening act. Along with Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, the country superstar duo are on the bill of Chesney's 2022 Here and Now Stadium Tour, which is currently making its way across the U.S.

In fact, band mates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are such big Chesney fans that they wrote a song to express their love for the country legend. Standing in an empty Nissan Stadium, in their hometown of Nashville Tennessee, they shared a video message with their fans to explain the backstory behind the song they wrote.

"We grew up going to these concerts every single summer. It's an absolute dream come true for us to be on this tour," says Smyers, wearing a Kenny Chesney t-shirt to underscore his fandom. "I get emotional just thinking about it. It's insane."

Those emotions led the band mates to put their feelings to paper, he continues. "Shay and I sat down just yesterday to write a song, and this is kinda what happened. We wrote a song about what Kenny's music means to us, what it means to be on the road. At the end of the day, we're still just fans."

The song is still fresh -- so fresh, in fact, that Mooney had to read the lyrics on his phone as they prepared to practice their new song. The duo didn't include the song itself in their clip, but they promised a special treat for fans attending the Nashville Nissan Stadium show on Saturday night, saying they'd debut their brand-new song during their set.

See All of the Country Tours Planned for 2021-22: