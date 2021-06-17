Kenny Chesney is taking 2021 off the road, but he's got big plans for 2022. The country star has announced his Here and Now Tour, which will hit stadiums beginning in April of 2022.

Chesney's Here and Now Tour has its roots in 2020. He originally scheduled his Chillaxifiation Tour for that year, but was forced to push it to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, however, Chesney revealed that he would be changing his plans once again: His to-be-announced 2022 tour would stop at the same stadiums as the Chillaxification Tour would have, but on new dates and with a new name and concept, rather than run in 2021 at reduced capacity and with pandemic-related guidelines and safety regulations varying from state to state and venue to venue.

"The idea that it would be three years before I would stand in the end zone of [Massachusetts'] Gillette Stadium, where No Shoes Nation was born, wasn’t something any of us could conceive [in 2020]," says Chesney in a press release. "I still can’t really believe it ... We’re calling the tour Here and Now 2022 because when we get together, there is only the present — and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100 percent there with all of you."

Chesney's Here and Now Tour will begin on April 23, at Tampa, Fla.'s Raymond James Stadium. The tour encompasses 19 stops, and will conclude with two shows, on Aug. 26 and 27, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Fans with tickets to Chesney's Chillaxification Tour stadium shows can either keep their tickets to attend the newly announced shows or seek refunds for the next 30 days from their point of purchase. A full list of newly announced dates is below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Kenny Chesney, Here and Now 2022 Tour Dates:

April 23 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

May 7 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Busch Stadium

May 14 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

May 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

June 4 — Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

June 11 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Heinz Field

June 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

July 2 — Kansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 — Bozeman, Mont. @ Bobcat Stadium

July 16 — Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 23 — Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 30 — Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 6 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Aug. 13 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

Aug. 26-27 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Here's Who's Touring in 2021: