Dan + Shay's musical talents have earned them millions of fans over the years. And now, they have made a few more groupies in the Muppets.

On Thursday (June 25), the hitmaking country duo consisting of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney stopped by The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo to perform one of Sesame Street’s most classic songs. After receiving a warm welcome from the program’s fuzzy and friendly host, Dan + Shay treated a live audience of kids and Muppets to a harmony-filled rendition of “I Don’t Want to Live on the Moon.”

For their performance, Smyers provided the song’s accompaniment on acoustic guitar while seated on a stage prop shaped like a crescent moon. Mooney, meanwhile, utilized his signature vocals to sing the lyrics, sharing a message of having a desire to return home after traveling to far-off places, such as the moon.

“Though I'd like to look down at the earth from above / I would miss all the places and people I love / So although I may go, I'll be coming home soon / 'Cause I don't want to live on the moon,” Mooney wistfully sings while Smyers harmonizes along, gently picking the strings of his instrument.

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, a Sesame Street spinoff, was made to entertain kids before bedtime. The show, which premiered on the streaming platform HBO Max on May 27, emphasizes different parts of children's nighttime routines and features a whole host of celebrity guests: Aside from Dan + Shay, the family-friendly show has featured early appearance by familiar faces such as Kacey Musgraves, the Jonas Brothers, Pentatonix, Lil Nas X and more.

Dan + Shay recently postponed their scheduled 2020 the (Arena) Tour due to the uncertainties brought on by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The trek has been rescheduled for 2021, although no dates have been revealed at this time.