Dan + Shay Deliver Soaring ‘I Should Probably Go to Bed’ From High Above CMA Awards Crowd

Dan + Shay delivered a soaring rendition of their hit single "I Should Probably Go to Bed" during the 2021 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 10). Standing on a red plus-sign smack dab in the middle of Bridgestone Arena, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney found themselves surrounded by white smoke as they began to belt out the addictive song.

But then, they took the performance up a notch as the stage began to rise up in the air, including Smyers' piano and all. And as the crowd below them watched, some had to be wondering if Mooney was tethered onto something as he hit his high notes.

Luckily, the two safely returned to ground level at the conclusion of the song. Thank goodness, right?

"I Should Probably Go to Bed" comes from Dan + Shay's newest album, Good Things, released in August. The pair co-wrote the song with Sean Douglas and Jason Evigan, with Smyers performing all of the instruments and producing; his wife, Abby, also contributed background vocals.

The Country Music Association held the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, returned to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.