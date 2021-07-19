Dan + Shay will celebrate the release of their next album in style. The country duo announced on Monday (July 19) that they're planning an outdoor concert in Nashville on Aug. 13 — the same day their Good Things album arrives.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney will perform at Centennial Park's Great Lawn on the evening of Aug. 13. A press release reports that their show will be the first major concert at the venue.

Tickets for Dan + Shay's Good Things album release concert will go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 23) at 10AM CT, with a pre-sale beginning Monday at noon CT. Fans can find more information at DanAndShay.com.

Dan + Shay's August concert will be their first in Nashville since March of 2020, when they played two sold-out shows to open their The (Arena) Tour at the city's Bridgestone Arena. Those concerts were two of only a handful that the duo played before their tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour is now scheduled to begin again on Sept. 9 in Greenville, S.C., and is currently set to conclude on Dec. 17 in Boston, Mass.

Good Things is Dan + Shay's fourth studio album. The 12-track project already contains three hit sings: the multi-platinum, award-winning "10,000 Hours," which is a collaboration with Justin Bieber; the platinum-certified "I Should Probably Go to Bed;" and the pair's current single, "Glad You Exist." The latter song is currently in the Top 10 at country radio.

Dan + Shay released their last album, a self-titled effort, in June of 2018. The platinum-certified project includes the multi-platinum singles "All to Myself," Speechless" and "Tequila," the latter two of which earned several awards nominations. Both songs won the pair Best Country Duo / Group Performance Grammys trophies, while "Tequila" won both Single and Song of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Good Things is available to pre-order and pre-save now.

