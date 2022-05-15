Dan + Shay brought a dynamic performance of their love ballad, "You," at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The song is an album cut off Good Things, their August 2021 studio album.

Bandmates Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney wore matching reddish-pink suits as they took the stage, with their backing musicians also dressed to match. Red lights added to the color scheme, giving a romantic visual component to Dan + Shay's singalong love song.

The country star pair were last-minute fill-ins for rock group the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who dropped out of the lineup in the days leading up to the show. Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was also added to the bill after the Peppers bowed out.

Leading up to the show, it wasn't clear what Dan + Shay would sing on the BBMAs stage, as they're between singles. Their latest submission to country radio, "Steal My Love," ended its run at radio earlier this spring.

In addition to performing on the awards show stage, Dan + Shay won the award for Top Country Duo/Group. They were up against Florida Georgia Line and Zac Brown Band.

The superstar pair have been relatively quiet for the past few months, after celebrating the holiday season with an original song called "Officially Christmas." In April, they were sued for copyright infringement over their hit, "10,000 Hours." Dan + Shay's duet partner, Justin Bieber, is a co-defendant in that case, as are the songwriters that helped write the song.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards aired live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show, hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs, also streamed live on Peacock.