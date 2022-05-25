Craig Morgan has joined the bill for PBS' 2022 National Memorial Day Concert. Each year, the event honors military service members and puts a spotlight on veterans and military families.

Taking place on May 29, the day before Memorial Day, the 90-minute broadcast will feature dramatic readings and documentary footage, and viewers will be able to learn real-life stories spanning the nation's history of military conflicts. Morgan is among a long list of performers, also including Americana star Rhiannon Giddens.

Other star musicians making appearances include conductor Jack Everly and vocalist and American Idol alumna Pia Toscano. Stars from the stage and screen will also be on hand to celebrate the occasion, including Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Jean Smart, Gil Birmingham and more. The National Symphony will perform, as will the U.S. Army's Herald Trumpets ensemble and its Chorus. The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants and the Soldiers' Chorus of the United States Army Field Band are all also on the lineup.

Morgan's history with the U.S. military is a long one: He served nearly a decade of active duty in the U.S. Army with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions, plus another six and a half years in the reserves. He served in South Korea and saw combat in 1989 in Panama as a part of Operation Just Cause.

Morgan will share many of the stories from his time in the military in his forthcoming memoir, God, Family, Country: Soldier, Singer, Husband, Dad — There's a Whole Lot More to Me. He announced his new book in March 2022, and it will be released in September.

PBS' National Memorial Day Concert airs on Sunday, May 29 at 8PM ET on PBS.

