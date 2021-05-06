Craig Gerdes tells his own love story in his new song "I Could Get Used to This." The single, due out on Friday (May 7), is premiering exclusively on The Boot.

"From the opening lyric, this song is entirely true," Gerdes tells The Boot. As the song details, the singer and songwriter married his high school sweetheart, Janel; they were 16 when they first got together and will celebrate their 35th anniversary in September.

"I wanted "I Could Get Used to This" to be a feel-good song, relatable in the fact that you can overcome anything if you put your mind to it and don't let the outside world get in your way," Gerdes says, adding, "My last album, Tough as Nails, was about the people. My last single, "You're Not in the Picture Anymore," was somebody else's story. "I Could Get Used to This" is ours."

Gerdes' frequent collaborator, legendary steel guitarist Jim Vest, produced "I Could Get Used to This. CMA Musician of the Year winner Jenee Fleenor, who plays fiddle on the song, is among the musicians who turned Gerdes and his wife's story into a sentimental track that's straight-down-the-middle country.

Based in Pattonsburg, Ill., Gerdes released his debut album, Smokin', Drinkin' & Gamblin', in 2018. Until the COVID-19 pandemic largely shut down the live music industry, he was play more than 150 shows each year, including a lengthy run of shows with Aaron Lewis, frontman of the rock band Staind and a solo country artist.

"I Could Get Used to This" is available to pre-save on Spotify now. Visit CraigGerdesMusic.com for more.

Listen to Craig Gerdes' "I Could Get Used to This":

Country Music's All-Time Best Love Songs: