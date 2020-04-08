It was Palm Sunday, and if country star Craig Campbell could have been anywhere on Sunday (April 5), he probably would have wanted to be right next to his mama ... right there at church.

Yet, due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, he and so many others are being forced to stay far away from their respective mamas during this painful time in our history.

However, leave it to the "Outskirts of Heaven" singer to find a way to feel a little bit better, just by joining voices with his mom, from 450 miles away.

"Me and my mama doing a duet 450 miles apart," Campbell wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday alongside the hashtag #socialdistancing. "We streamed Sunday Service from her church and I was able to sing harmony with her. I love singing with my mama!"

In the video, the two sing together on the gospel classic “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” which has been covered through the years by everyone from Elvis Presley to Joey + Rory.

This connection within the church has been a long one for the mother-son duo. In fact, the Georgia native has often talked about playing the piano at his mother’s Baptist church since he was little, and that gospel music always seemed to playing inside and outside of his childhood home.

“It was either outside or sit down and play the piano, so those were the two options I had growing up,” Campbell said in a recent press release. "Growing up with the outdoors wasn’t something I chose. It’s just what it was, but there’s nothing I would change about it.”

Currently, the country hitmaker is out with his new song “It’s About Time” a song he recorded all the way back in 2013.