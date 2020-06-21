Stars Justin Moore and Eddie Montgomery are dads, but they're also sons who are no doubt thinking about their fathers this Father's Day. The two acts joined Craig Campbell and Dustin Lynch at the first-ever Taste of Country Music Festival in 2013, where they shared advice they got from their fathers that they still use on a daily basis.

For Campbell, it was how to shake a man's hand. For Moore, it was good career advice. All four artists quickly came up with a sound piece of advice that Dad shared once upon a time. Troy Gentry's words are particularly touching in retrospect; he died in a helicopter crash in September of 2017.

Check out the video above to see the best advice these stars ever got from dear old Dad, and don't forget to call yours today!