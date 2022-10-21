Country to Country Festival Announces 2023 Headliners for 10th Anniversary

C2C: Country to Country music festival is gearing up for its 10th anniversary celebration with the announcement of next year's headliners. Thomas Rhett, Lady A and Zac Brown Band will highlight a series of concerts across the pond for three days of country music.

C2C will take place in three locations: The O2 in London, Ovo Hydro in Glasgow and 3Arena in Dublin. Each night will feature a different lineup of artists who will rotate through all three venues throughout the weekend, beginning Friday, March 10, 2023 and wrapping on Sunday, March 12.

Thomas Rhett's opening lineup includes Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, a special "Introducing Nashville" artist and an opening set from Breland while they are in London. That group will start in London the first night before heading to Glasgow and Dublin throughout the weekend.

Lady A will be accompanied by Midland and Matt Stell, as well as a third act who will be announced on a later date. They'll begin in Dublin and then head to London and Glasgow. Zac Brown Band will begin their trek in Glasgow before hitting up Dublin and London. Old Crow Medicine Show, Mitchell Tenpenny and Lindsay Ell will join them for each show.

C2C fest promises that "many more artists" will be announced between now and the event itself.

Hailed as "Europe's biggest country music festival", C2C launched in 2013 as a partnership with the Country Music Association. Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw were the first headliners for its inaugural two-day event. Now, Country to Country features "performances come from the world’s best country stars as well as emerging talent from Nashville, U.K. and Europe."