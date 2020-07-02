R.I.P.: Remembering the Country Stars Who Have Died in 2020

The year 2020 has certainly not been an easy one. Even before the novel coronavirus took the lives of John Prine and Joe Diffie (and more than 128,000 other Americans), a number of other members of the country music community had died.

From Willie Nelson's longtime drummer Paul English to former Oak Ridge Boys member Gary McSpadden, more than a dozen musicians, singers and other figures in the genre have passed away this year. Beyond Prine and Diffie, one of 2020's biggest deaths is that of Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20, at the age of 81.

Some of the artists who make the music have also mourned beloved family members this year, too. Reba McEntire, Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride and others have lost parents or, especially tragically, children.

Keep reading to remember all of the country artists who have died in 2020: