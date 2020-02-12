Everyone has to start somewhere, and for some of country music's biggest names, that "somewhere" was on reality TV. Aside from the obvious contestants -- for example, Carrie Underwood and Scotty McCreery jumping from American Idol to the forefront of the country music scene -- there are a number of other household names who got their start on various television competitions.

Of course, country music fans have Nashville Star to thank for introducing young Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert and Chris Young, among others -- but do you remember which now-star appeared on Survivor? The Voice has also been the jumping-off point for a few country stars -- but what about The Amazing Race?

Read on below to learn more about the stars who made the jump from the small screen to country music.