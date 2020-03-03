A deadly tornado touched down in Nashville in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 3), severely damaging the neighborhoods of Germantown and East Nashville and demolishing a number of beloved musical hotspots, such as the Basement East.

Just hours later, as emergency crews surveyed the scene and continued to pick up the pieces, country artists voiced their support and shock on social media. Some, including Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Maren Morris, had close calls with the storms themselves.

The tornado missed Morris' East Nashville home by a hair, and the singer reported that many of the houses on the surrounding blocks weren't so lucky. Meanwhile, Underwood panicked from afar as her husband, Mike Fisher, escorted their two sons from upstairs bedrooms to a safe room in their home. Bentley also had a close brush with the storm's destruction, landing at John C. Tune Airport in Nashville just an hour before it touched down, ravaging the airport and its surroundings.

After the storm, Nashville country stars came together, speaking out in support of Music City on social media. Many checked in and reassured their fans that they were safe, while some expressed their support for those who lost their homes -- or worse -- in the tornado.

Others, including Kelsea Ballerini and Chris Stapleton, were looking for ways to help. On his Facebook page, Stapleton explained that he and his wife, singer Morgane Stapleton, were "deeply saddened" by the devastating events and urged fans to donate to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to help those affected by the tornado's wreckage.

Read on to see the thoughts country stars had to share in the wake of the devastation: