Carrie Underwood: Husband Mike Fisher + Sons Safe After Nashville Tornado

Carrie Underwood says her family is safe, but a bit shaken up, after a tornado tore through Nashville early Tuesday morning (March 3). The country star herself was in New York City, but was in communication with husband Mike Fisher as he and the couple's two young sons took cover.

"He said he had to go upstairs at 2AM and grab the boys and take them down to ... a little safe room in our house," Underwood shared on Today on Tuesday morning. "I bet everyone was crying."

Underwood was traveling to promote her new, fitness-focused book, Find Your Path, when the tornado struck the area, but says she's been in contact with friends and other loved ones. "I think that's what everyone's doing right now, is assessing," the singer says, "and I'm, like, texting people I know and asking my husband [about the damage]."

At least 21 people, including two in East Nashville specifically, died in the Tuesday morning tornado, which swept through Nashville's Germantown and East Nashville neighborhoods before moving east. More than 40 buildings collapsed, the Tennessean reports, and others sustained everything from minor to major damage. The tornado affected Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County in addition to Davidson County, in which Nashville is located.

"There's a really good possibility that there may be more," Gov. Bill Lee said at a morning press conference. "It's early yet."

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a fund for victims of the tornado; to donate, visit CFMT.org. Hands on Nashville, the Red Cross and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers, according to the Tennessean.