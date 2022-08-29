25 Iconic Country Songs Written by Don Schlitz

Since the late 1970s, Don Schlitz has cemented his place in country music history as one of the genre's most successful and beloved songwriters.

Born on August 29, 1952, the North Carolina native earned his first hit as a country songwriter when Kenny Rogers took "The Gambler" to the top of the charts in 1978. That success forged a longtime friendship and creative bond between the two that lasted until Rogers' death in 2020. One of Rogers' final chart successes was his 1999 single "The Greatest," which Schlitz also penned.

But Schlitz's songwriting success stretches far beyond his successful partnership with Rogers. Over the course of his career, he's penned 24 No. 1 songs that have been recorded by some of the genre's most celebrated artists, including Keith Whitley, the Judds, Randy Travis and many, many more.

In 2017, Schlitz's incredible achievements in songwriting earned him membership int o the Country Music Hall of Fame. Tomorrow (Aug. 30), Schlitz will become the newest inducted member of the Grand Ole Opry, after being surprised with an invitation to join the esteemed club by Vince Gill back in June.

In celebration of these major achievements, let's take a look at some of the most popular and groundbreaking country songs written by Don Schlitz.