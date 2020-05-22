Know what pairs well with wine? Country music.

Whether you prefer strawberry wine or muscadine wine, just a glass or the whole dang bottle, there's a country song that fits your taste. Country songs about wine aren't as wild as those about whiskey or tequila, nor as common as songs about beer, but they still take up plenty of space in the genre.

Kick back, pour yourself a glass and enjoy The Boot's list of the Top 10 country songs about wine.