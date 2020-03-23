These Country Music Podcasts Will Keep You Entertained While You’re Quarantined

Chances are good you're finding yourself with a lot of extra time on your hands as the United States, and the world, tries to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by social distancing and, in some cases, closing non-essential businesses and ordering people to stay home. While all of that free time might not be voluntary, it still means there's finally some time to check out some great country music podcasts.

There are an overwhelming number of podcasts to choose from, so rather than making you dive deep into the offerings, The Boot has compiled a list of our favorites. Try Tyler Mahan Coe's Cocaine & Rhinestones for a bit of country music education, or get music industry explanations from people in the know on Kelleigh Bannen's This Nashville Life. She's one of a few artists who hosts a podcast; Foo Fighters member and Americana-leaning solo artist Chris Shiflett is another.

Read on to find your perfect podcast match for this time of quarantining.