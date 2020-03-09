After questions were raised concerning a no-firearms policy at the Country Music Hall of Fame, the organization has cancelled an event sponsored by the National Rifle Association that was to include the auction of several firearms.

The NRA's annual convention is to be held in April in downtown Nashville, featuring “engraved firearms, suppressors, knives, fine art, hunts, optics and trips from around the globe" in an auction at the $500-a-ticket dinner. The event raises funds for the National Rifle Association-Institute for Legislative Action, the lobbying arm of the NRA.

The County Music Hall of Fame's policy prohibits firearms, loaded or unloaded, or other weapons in the building whether visible or concealed. The issue was raised after the NRA began publicizing the event, leading to a discussion between organizers and the museum, resulting in a relocation of the event.

“The NRA was asked to change our firearms policy at our auction,” Amy Hunter, director of media relations for the NRA told the Tennessean. "We respectfully declined and made alternate arrangements at a venue with additional capacity. We would like to thank the Country Music Hall of Fame for their consideration.”

The historically strong relationship between the country music industry and the NRA has splintered in recent years following a string of mass shootings, including the devastation at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017. Country artists who had previously been supportive of the gun rights organization have distanced themselves since the tragedy.