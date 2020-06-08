Best Friends Forever: 5 Country Music Pairs We Love

Everyone needs a best friend -- even country stars. And sometimes, that BFF is a fellow artist; after all, no one understands life in the spotlight quite like someone else in the same position.

In country music, there are plenty of iconic friendships: Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn, for example. There's "bromances," too -- like Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan's friendship -- and creative friendships (Kacey Musgraves and Shane McAnally come to mind). They encourage each other, celebrate each other's victories and are there to lend a helping hand or a sympathetic ear.

Flip through the photo gallery below to read more about five of our favorite country music friendships.