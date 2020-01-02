5 Country + Americana Music Predictions for 2020

Welcome to 2020, country music fans! Now that we're into a new year -- and a new decade -- it's time to think about what the next 12 months will look like in the country and Americana music words.

There are some things we already know: Little Big Town are releasing a new album; Caitlyn Smith's got new music in the works, too; and Reba McEntire's headed out on tour. However, much of what the next year will bring is still shrouded in mystery.

In the photo gallery below, you'll find five hopeful predictions for country and Americana music in 2020, ranging from a full-blown Dixie Chicks comeback to breakout success for newcomers Tyler Childers and Ingrid Andress. The new year already looks like it's going to be a great one, so we're keeping our fingers crossed that these wishes come true.