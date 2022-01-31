Cody Johnson and Ian Munsick are collaborating on their first-ever duet, “Long Live Cowgirls.”

The rootsy tune fleshes out all that’s to love about a good ol’ Western ballad. It features plenty of traditional instrumentation such as the fiddle and acoustic guitar, with a straight-from-the-heart delivery by the Texas and Wyoming natives.

“Well, she rode in them wagons when the wild west was won / Took the canyons and badlands and made them her home / She’s boots on, LeDoux songs, snaps on her pearls / Long Live Cowgirls,” Johnson and Munsick declare passionately on the song, which the latter penned with Phil O’Donnell and Aby Gutierrez.

“Cowgirls are the more impressive people on this planet. Not only do they share all the qualities of cowboys, they do it with grace and finesse. Taming the unknown, they survived and thrived through our nation’s history,” Munsick says of the song’s subject. "The cowgirl legacy lives on today and deserves as many songs as we can give. I’m just happy to sing mine with someone who feels the same way I do."

Of his collaboration with Johnson, Munsick admits he couldn’t think of anyone better to sing it with.

“When I think of modern country and Western music, I think of Cody Johnson. The way he pays respect to the tradition of the genre yet puts his own stamp on it is what has drawn me to his music for the last 10 years,” Munsick shares. "'Long Live Cowgirls’ is a testament to the western way of life and how it’s still thriving today. There’s no one out there who represents that lifestyle better than CoJo."

Outside of their new duet, Johnson and Munsick have been on the road on the former’s headlining tour, which kicked off in the fall. Continuing through 2022, both Munsick and Easton Corbin will serve as support.

Last year, Munsick released his debut album, Coyote Cry, which included the songs “Mountain Time,” “Solo” and its lead single, “Long Haul.”

Johnson, on the other hand, dropped his holiday record, A Cody Johnson Christmas, as well as the acclaimed Human the Double Album LP in 2021. Named as one of Taste of Country's 11 Best Albums of 2021, the 18-track collection features the hitmaker’s fast-rising anthemic single, "‘Til You Can’t."

Later this summer, Johnson will join Morgan Wade and Zach Bryan as guests on Luke Combs’ massive three-show stadium tour.