Coco O’Connor, ‘When I Was Your World’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

Americana singer-songwriter Coco O'Connor is premiering the music video for her new song "When I Was Your World" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch and listen to this sweet track, inspired by the love between a mother and a daughter.

Originally, O'Connor wrote "When I Was Your World" after the birth of her own daughter, but she eventually found universal meaning in the song. "I was just blown away that I was ‘the world’ to this little, new person in my life," O'Connor tells The Boot.

"However, although that was the inspiration, it's really a song dealing with all aspects of any relationship," she adds, "from the newness of it all to eventually the loss and everything in between.”

The video for "When I Was Your World" continues the song's lyrics' nostalgic theme. It features tons of footage from O'Connor's childhood, all interspersed with present-day footage of the artist driving a vintage car.

"When I Was Your World" appears on O'Connor's forthcoming self-titled album, set for release in March. Produced by Bill McDermott, who is known for his work with artists including George Strait and Emmylou Harris, the record follows O'Connor's 2019 win at the International Acoustic Music Awards in the Bluegrass / Country category, for her song "The Devil, a Wounded Man, and Me."

Coco O'Connor, the artist's third record, is out on March 13. Keep up with O'Connor via her official website.