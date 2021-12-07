The premiere of two CMT holiday specials will bring more than a dozen country stars and friends to television on Wednesday night (Dec. 8). Both CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends and A Tennessee Kind of Christmas promise a joyful collection of hit songs and classic Christmas performances.

The full setlist for both — revealed exclusively by Taste of Country — is below. Brett Young & Friends begins at 8PM ET on Wednesday night and will be followed immediately by CMT's A Tennessee Kind of Christmas at 9PM ET. The second program includes performances filmed at eight iconic locations in Nashville and surrounding areas, from the venerable RCA Studio B to Santa's Pub, a proudly blue-collar beer bar known for its karaoke and charismatic proprietor.

Brett Young, who released the Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics album earlier this holiday season, will be joined by many of his friends from that project during the CMT Crossroads variation. Darius Rucker, Colbie Caillat, Maddie & Tae and Chris Tomlin are three, but for the CMT special, others like good friend Gavin DeGraw and Boyz II Men will be by his side.

The second special has a little more of a traditional country feel, with Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker leading a stacked list of artists and songs.

Look for encore showings of both programs on CMT through Christmas week, Dec 20-25.

CMT Crossroads Christmas: Brett Young & Friends Set List:

"Silver Bells" – Brett Young, Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw

"Let it Snow" – Brett Young, Maddie & Tae

"The Christmas Song" – Brett Young, Maddie & Tae

"Silent Night" – Brett Young, Chris Tomlin

"White Christmas" – Brett Young, Colbie Caillat

"Rocking Around The Christmas Tree" – Brett Young, Darius Rucker

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" – Brett Young

"The Chipmunk Song" – Brett Young, Dan Huff

"This Christmas" – Brett Young, Boyz II Men

A Tennessee Kind of Christmas Set List:

"Blue Christmas" - Billy Ray Cyrus @ Historic RCA Studio B

"Mary, Did You Know?" – Wynonna Judd @ Cheekwood Mansion & Museum

"Cold Beer" – Tracy Lawrence @ Santa's Pub

"Cowboy Christmas" – Clay Walker @ A Farm in Kingston Springs

"Tennessee Christmas" – Amy Grant @ Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

"On Christmas Morning" - Steve Wariner @ Rutledge Hill

"Merry Christmas Baby" - Pam Tillis @ Rudy's Jazz Room

"O Holy Night" - Sara Evans & Olivia Evans @ Clementine Hall