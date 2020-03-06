Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

The Country Music Association and performing rights organization SESAC are holding a tornado relief supplies drive to help those affected by the twister that swept through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning (March 4). Donations will be accepted near their offices on Music Row in Nashville beginning Friday (March 6), through March 13. A list of needed supplies -- which will be delivered to various groups in need throughout the area -- is available here, along with drop-off instructions.

Caroline Spence, Sam Outlaw and others will help raise money for victims of the Nashville tornado at a March 15 benefit concert at the city's Mercy Lounge. Songs for Our Neighbors -- A Tornado Relief Benefit Concert will also feature Ben Danaher, Great Peacock, Ross Cooper, Josh Rennie-Hynes and Ruby Force. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Emergency Response Fund. Check Facebook for more details.

CMT, WSMV-TV and the American Red Cross' Thursday night (March 5) telethon for tornado relief efforts raised approximately $385,000, CMT reports. More than $100,000 was raised in the first 30 minutes alone. Generous donations from Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group and the Kid Rock Foundation also helped the total climb upward.

Garth Brooks will help say farewell to Austin City Limits' longtime home, Studio 6A, with a benefit concert on May 24. Austin's PBS station is moving from the University of Texas -- Austin campus to a brand-new facility at the Austin Community College Highland Campus, and Brooks' show will help both close out the station's time at its UT studio and fund the new facility. Visit AustinPBS.org for more information.

Willie Nelson is headed to Nashville for two special shows on May 1 and 2. Set for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater, the two Willie Nelson & Family concerts will feature the country icon in a small setting, inside the hallowed hall. Tickets for both shows will go on sale Friday (March 6) at 10AM CT, via CMATheater.com.