Clint Black to Host New Circle Network TV Show, ‘Talking in Circles’

Clint Black is the host of a new interview-based television show coming to Circle Network. Talking in Circles With Clint Black will premiere in late May.

Talking in Circles, which Black is also co-producing, will feature candid conversations with artists, musicians and songwriters, including Darius Rucker, Sara Evans, Keb' Mo', Steve Wariner and more. The weekly conversation is also set to spotlight John Rich, Travis Tritt, Trace Adkins and additional to-be-announced guests.

"Talking in Circles will be a candid artist-to-artist conversation with some of the top entertainers in the business about songwriting, recording and performing on the road," says Black. "I’m excited to let people 'overhear' some of the things we artists have to say when we talk shop."

A member of country music's revered Class of '89, Black has more than three decades of experience in the industry. His catalog includes 22 No. 1 singles and 31 Top 10s, as well as 20 million albums sold. Black's trophy case includes a Grammy Award and several ACM and CMA Awards, plus Music City Walk of Fame and Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.

After a stint on The Masked Singer in 2020, Black and his wife, Lisa Hartman Black, released a brand-new duet, "Till the End of Time." The couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Talking in Circles is filmed at Analog, inside Nashville's Hutton Hotel. In addition to Black, the show's producers are Sound Off Productions and Domenic J. Cotter.

"The Circle Network is honored to partner with legendary country artist Clint Black for the upcoming Talking in Circles series," says Circle Network Senior Vice President of Content Evan Haiman. "Clint will take us inside the minds of musicians and songwriters who make country music what it is today and give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at conversations between artists."

The debut episode of Talking in Circles With Clint Black is set to air on May 22 at 10PM ET.

