33 Years Ago: Clint Black Earns His First Platinum Album With ‘Killin’ Time’

Thirty-three years ago today, on Jan. 23, 1990, Clint Black had one million reasons to celebrate: It was on that date that the singer-songwriter earned his first platinum album, with his Killin' Time record.

Killin' Time, which was released in 1989, was Black's very first album; Black wrote or co-wrote all 10 songs on the project. Four of Killin' Time's tracks became No. 1 hits, including the record's title track and Black's debut single, "A Better Man."

Black ended 1990 on a high note as well: He met his now-wife, Lisa Hartman Black, at his New Year's Eve show that year. The two were married less than one year later.

Killin' Time earned Black an ACM for Album of the Year, with "A Better Man" earning the awards show's trophy for Single Record of the Year as well. The disc, which went gold only four months after its release, has sold more than 3 million copies in total and is available for purchase and streaming on Amazon.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

