34 Years Ago: Clint Black Picks Up First Gold Album for ‘Killin’ Time’

Thirty-four years ago today, on Sept. 24, 1989, Clint Black had one good reason to celebrate -- or maybe, 500,000 reasons. On that date, the singer earned his first gold record, signifying sales in excess of half of a million units, for his debut album, Killin' Time.

Black wrote or co-wrote all 10 tunes on Killin' Time, including his first single, "A Better Man," and the album's title track. The singer was part of a new generation of country music that saw artists such as Black, Garth Brooks, Travis Tritt, Alan Jackson and Mary Chapin Carpenter dominating the airwaves with a new style of country music.

Clint Black Killin Time Cover Art RCA Nashville loading...

“I’m proud of my contribution, and I feel like I gave it my best,” Black says of that era.

The year 1989 was a big one for Black: In addition to the May release of Killin' Time, he also made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry and took home four ACM Awards (awarded in 1990), including one for Album of the Year, as well as the CMA Awards Horizon Award.

Killin Time's title track and "A Better Man" both made it onto Black's first Greatest Hits album in 1996.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

