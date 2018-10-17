Chris Young Plans to Release New Music ‘Sooner Than You Think’

Chris Young has been winding down the tail end of his extended 2018 Losing Sleep Tour, and the country star recently took a moment to reflect to The Boot on the banner year he's had.

"It's been a wild, crazy year," Young says. "[I got to check playing at Nashville's] Bridgestone [Arena] off my list, in terms of having played there and packing out almost 14,000 people. It's just been incredible."

Some of the highlights of a memorable tour, adds Young, have been the performers he's been able to take with him on the road. "I've been so lucky to have people like Lanco, Kane Brown, Morgan Evans, Dan + Shay ... There's not much I can say other than, it's been almost perfect," he reflects. "If anything could actually ever be perfect, I'd say it's been this year."

So, how do you improve on perfect? In Young's case, you immerse yourself in a new project.

"I'm just really excited. I've been in the studio constantly," he goes on to say. And while his current single, "Hangin' On," is still climbing the charts, the singer says that new music isn't far behind.

"It'll be sooner than you think!" he adds.

The only downside to Young's jam-packed tour schedule in 2018, he admits, has been that he hasn't had time to get ahead on his holiday shopping. "I'm so behind! I normally start around June. So that's one side effect, that I haven't had time to do that yet," he says.

However, one thing the country star does have nailed down is what his adorable -- and Instagram-worthy -- dog Porter is going to dress up as for Halloween: "I'm gonna put a little black cloak on him and give him a Z with pet paint, and he's going to be 'Hairy Porter,'" Young adds with a laugh. "Come on! I'm a dork."

