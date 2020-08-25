Is New Music on the Way From Chris Stapleton?

Chris Stapleton may soon be announcing a big treat for his legion of fans. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter inexplicably erased everything from his social media accounts recently, then followed it up with a post strongly suggesting that he has some new music fast on the way.

Stapleton posted a short video Monday (Aug. 24), featuring a dramatic montage of himself playing guitar, his group of backup vocalists giving it their all, somewhat confusing shots of insects and animals, and his wife Morgane ... all interspersed with flickering flames and an urgently pressing melody line. The video ends with the date 11/13/20, which he also indicates in his caption.

It is not a huge reach to assume the video is an indication of either a new album or single on the way, coming in November. Either would be something that would no doubt delight his fans, as his last album was 2017’s From A Room: Vol. 2.

Adding to the cryptic fun is Stapleton's new social media profile photo, which now consists of a blank white circle with some scrawled handwriting. It’s too small to decipher at first, but if you blow it up, there are two lines: one, labeled title, reads "Starting Over," while the second, labeled artist, bears Stapleton's name.

Stapleton has no doubt had some spare time on his hands to work on new music, as his entire 2020 All-American Road Show was pushed to 2021 earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. From A Room: Vol. 2’s predecessor, From A Room: Vol. 1, earned Stapleton a CMA Award for Album of the Year, as well as a Grammy for Best Country Album.