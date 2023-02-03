Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List

Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him.

It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).

Miranda Lambert is country music's most-nominated artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards, with four nominations. Combs and Maren Morris have three each.

Stapleton has one nomination at the 2023 Grammys, a songwriting credit on Willie Nelson's "I'll Love You Til the Day I Die"

He led all country singers with three wins in 2022 and has eight lifetime Grammys

His first of 17 lifetime nominations came in 2008

Stapleton may very well stay on the west coast after the L.A.-based Grammy Awards. On Feb. 12 he's going to be in Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII. He's been asked to perform the National Anthem during the pre-game ceremony, making it three straight years that a country singer has gotten the gig.

On Thursday (Feb. 2), Stapleton announced summer dates for his 2023 All-American Road Show Tour. He'll also play six stadium shows with Nelson this year.

The last Chris Stapleton album was the Grammy-winning Starting Over, released in 2020.