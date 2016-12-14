During Tuesday night (Dec. 13)'s Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund telethon, Chris Stapleton debuted a previously unreleased song, "Broken Halos."

Accompanied by his wife Morgane, a drummer and a bassist, Stapleton performed "Broken Halos" on a blue-lit stage, playing his guitar as lights twinkled in the background. Readers can press play on the video above to hear the song, which begins at the 16:49 mark.

"Seen my share of broken halos / Golden wings that used to fly," Stapleton sings in the chorus of "Broken Halos," his wife harmonizing. "They've all gone, wherever they go / Broken halos that used to shine."

In addition to Stapleton, Smoky Mountains Rise: A Benefit for the My People Fund featured performances from Hank Williams Jr., Cyndi Lauper, Alabama, Reba McEntire, Kenny Rogers and more. RaeLynn, TG Sheppard and Larry Gatlin, among others, helped to answer phones and take donations during the telethon, which raised funds for wildfire relief efforts in Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. After wildfires tore through the area in late November and early December, Dolly Parton (a native of the area) established the My People Fund to provide $1,000 a month for six months to families “whose homes are uninhabitable or were completely destroyed” because of the fires.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Association reports that there are more than a dozen confirmed deaths and more than 100 confirmed injuries due to the fires. During the evacuations, guests of Dollywood’s cabins and DreamMore Resort were relocated; though the theme park itself was unharmed, a dozen of its Smoky Mountain Cabins were damaged or destroyed; according to TEMA, nearly 1,500 structures were damaged or destroyed by the fires.

