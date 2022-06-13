Chris Stapleton took his All-American Road Show to the west coast over the weekend, playing to a packed house at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Friday (June 10). On a stage adorned by his tour's signature light bulb-centric decor, Stapleton delivered a set packed with new songs and classics from his catalog.

The night included a big surprise — Justin Timberlake was a special guest, and the pair performed a rafter-rattling duet performance of "Tennessee Whiskey" — but before that, Stapleton and his band charged their way through a powerhouse set list with nuance and skill.

Of course, Stapleton's vocals were front and center: Though he's known for his sharp songwriting and fiery guitarwork, Stapleton is, first and foremost, of the genre's greatest modern vocalists.

Stapleton continues his string of shows on the west coast with three more California dates this month, followed by stops in Utah and Colorado. As of now, the All-American Road Show is set to extend into October. Flip through the photos below for a taste of Stapleton's recent show in L.A., and check out his tour calendar to find an upcoming All-American Road Show stop near you.