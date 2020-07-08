In 2007, a burly kid from South Carolina by the name of Chris Sligh auditioned for the sixth season of American Idol, ultimately battling his way into 10th place on the TV singing competition. Now, the Christian singer-songwriter has a much bigger battle on his hands: the novel coronavirus.

In a statement to People, a representative for Sligh confirms that he tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27. His wife, Sarah, and his two children also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sligh's children have since recovered, and his wife is "doing wonderful in her recovery." Sligh's fight against the virus continues, however.

"Chris was admitted to the hospital on July 6 after two days of symptoms becoming more serious," the statement reads. "He was diagnosed with double pneumonia and is at home recovering. The Sligh family is grateful for the outpouring of love and prayer from friends and fans, and want people to understand how serious this disease is."

Sligh — who co-wrote Rascal Flatts' hit "Here Comes Goodbye" — personally updated fans on his condition on Instagram on Wednesday (July 8), noting that his cough is "still bad."

“Thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers," he says, noting that his cough has improved. "Honestly, I just want to get through this so I can go back to writing and producing songs and artists that I love. I’m grateful for all of you and your concern."

Country music lost the iconic John Prine to the novel coronavirus in April, only a week after the death of "Pickup Man" hitmaker Joe Diffie, also due to the virus. In his statement to People, Sligh's rep encourages people to wear masks and practice social distancing.